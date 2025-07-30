Published 1:00 am Wednesday, July 30, 2025

On July 24, 2025, Lynn Crawley, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord at the age of 80. She was born February 25, 1945, in Gilmer, Texas to Myrtle Meeler King and Grady L. King.

Lynn was a 1962 graduate of Gilmer High School. After high school, she attended Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin College. On January 21, 1964, she married Tommy Crawley in Gilmer, Texas. Together, they were blessed with their beloved daughter, Tammy, who was the joy of their lives. Lynn wholeheartedly embraced the agricultural business she and Tommy began as a young couple — a lifelong venture centered on livestock and hay production. Lynn was a woman of deep faith. She was a member of the Gilmer Church of Christ, but it was at Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church where she spent most of her life attending services, building lifelong friendships, and raising her family.

Travel was a source of joy for Lynn throughout her life — first alongside her sister Barbara and eventually with her daughter Tammy. She loved reading, gardening, and visiting with family and friends. A lifelong horsewoman, Lynn took great pride in riding and caring for horses, a passion she passed down to her daughter. Her beautiful smile, compassion for family, and optimistic spirit will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tommy; her parents, Grady L. King Sr. and Mrytle Meeler King; brothers, Grady King Jr., Albert King, James Noel King and sisters Barbra King and Florence Billings.

Lynn is survived by her loving family, daughter Tammy Lynn Ray; son-in-law Shawn Ray; and granddaughter Madison Miller; brother John King; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and grand nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Lynn are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at Mt. Sylvan Cemetery in Mt. Sylvan. No formal visitation will be held.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Grady Walker, Charles Walker, Jack H. King, Leslie Crawley, and Shawn Ray.