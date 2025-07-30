Former baseball player Kacy Clemens competes in Texas State Open

Kacy Clemens finished his opening round of the 55th M&P Group Texas State Open Tuesday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club with a 5-over 75.

But he had birdies on two of his final five holes and finished par or better on five of his final six holes.

“I shot 75 today, a lot of three putts, but we’ll talk about that later,” Clemens said.

Clemens is the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens and his brother Kody currently plays for the Minnesota Twins.

Kacy played baseball at the University of Texas, hitting .305 with 12 home runs in his final season for the Longhorns in 2017.

Clemens was drafted in the eighth round of the MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017 and played three seasons in their organization before playing independent ball from 2020-22.







Now, Clemens has taken up golf.

“I a lot of baseball players have a lot of speed, and they’re fun to watch hit the golf ball, and I’ve been fortunate to play with some professionals that I know,” Clemens said. “They were like, ‘hey, you should go play in some amateur events and just kick it around and see what you can do.’ To be honest, it all started in good football, but you get the itch pretty bad once you start competing again. There’s so many cool things that golf brings, whether it’s the business side, meeting a lot of mid-amateurs and then obviously meeting pros in this kind of event. The mid-am circuit is a blast. Getting out and competing is awesome, and I think I played my first tournament in 2023, so trying to compete and play in as much as I can. It’s a blast.”

Clemens said finding time to be on the course isn’t always easy.

“It’s hard because I run my own business and I run the family office, as well,” Clemens said. “I also had a one-month-old. But I think my wife is the best. She ran track at U of H, so she’s the real athlete in the family. Early on, after baseball, I would go out and play golf with the buddies and maybe have a couple of beers and whatnot. And she was like, ‘hey, if you’re going to go out and play, I’ll let you go out there and practice, but you better try to go win something.’ I was like, ‘alright, that’s fair.’ That’s when I started looking into the Texas Golf Association, the NTPGA, the STPGA and all that kind of stuff.

“I’m learning a ton. My father-in-law and my dad obviously love golf, and my mom has 10 club championships, so golf surrounds our family. It’s a blast to get out and compete in a different light.”

Clemens started on hole No. 10 in the afternoon and had a bogey on his first hole. He then made six straight pars before recording bogeys on 17 and 18. Clemens had a par on 1 before a double bogey on 2 and a bogey on 3. Clemens had birdies on holes 5 and 6 before a bogey on 7 and then closed with pars on 8 and 9.

“It was a blast,” Clemens said. “I didn’t expect to get into this event with it being a pro event, but it was super fun. The course was awesome. It was my first time seeing it. I have a month old baby, so I couldn’t get out for a practice round, but it was awesome seeing it for the first time.

“It was super hot out there, but it’s cool playing around pros and watching those guys hit the ball. They’re really good. You learn something new every time you’re out there. Every shot is different. It’s just different to play and compete in a different realm. I played baseball for a long time. It’s fun to get the competitive juices flowing. You’d be surprised that standing over five-footers gets your heart going just as much as facing 100 (at the plate), so it’s a blast.

“Sometimes, as weird as it sounds, going in blind helps because you don’t really know where all the bad stuff is out there. But I think I’ll be better on the greens tomorrow. They were really good. I just couldn’t figure out the speed all day, so I had a lot of long second putts and was just kind of sloppy around the greens. I hit the ball pretty good. I’ll take 75 in a tournament every day of the week, especially playing alongside pros. Just trying to get more and more experience every day.”

Clemens is set to tee off at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday on hole No. 1 with his group of Jake Leatherwood and Chase Barnes.

While this is Clemens’ first golf tournament with pros, he has experience being around pro golfers.

“Way back in the day when I was in college, Scottie (Scheffler), Jordan (Spieth), Beau Hossler and Doug Ghim, all those guys were really good, and they used to get me out on the range, just to try to hit it as hard as I possibly could,” Clemens said. “There was no golf involved. It was full swing, ball speed kind of deal. I was fortunate enough in 2017 that I got to play nine holes with Tiger (Woods), which was amazing. Obviously dad plays in the American Century with Emmitt Smith, Charles Barkley and others, so it’s amazing who you can meet in the game of golf, and I’ve just been blessed to be fortunate enough to play it pretty well.”

Clemens is one of 30 amateurs in the event. One of the other amateurs is former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who has made numerous appearances in the Texas State Open.

“We’ve crossed paths with him out in those celebrity golf tournaments,” Clemens said. “I’m a huge Dallas Cowboys fan from Houston, sorry about that. But I would love to cross paths and pick his brain about golf, as well, because he’s an elite athlete. There’s so many things that you resonate with golfers, baseball and football with the mental game, so just to pick his brain about his transition from football to golf. It would be interesting for me to hear about. So hopefully one of these days if I ever make it back into this tournament, we can get paired together.”

Clemens also spoke about Scheffler, Texas baseball, Texas football and new National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Billy Wagner.

On Scheffler: “I’m obviously pulling for him all the time, pulling for all of those guys, Beau, Jordan, they were decent buddies of mine, Beau especially. Scottie has been amazing. I think it’s incredible what he’s doing. The game is so tough and to have all facets of it for that long is incredible. He’s on, like Xander (Schauffele) said, it’s not really a run anymore; this is just what he’s doing. As a Longhorn, I like to say that’s what we do. I love having Longhorns at the top in any sport. And obviously pulling for my little brother, Kody, who plays for the Twins. He’s having a good year now that he’s been able to play. So it’s always rooting for the ‘Horns.”

On Texas baseball: “I obviously love going to the Disch (Texas’ Disch-Falk Field). I hold that place near and dear to my heart. I love Coach (Jim) Schlossnagle, as well. I’m glad he’s leading the ship now. He actually was TCU’s head coach when I was there, but he was always texting me after games even though I was playing for Texas. He recruited me heavily, so we’ve had a great relationship since high school. My birthday was two days ago, so he shot me a text and said we should get together and catch up, so I’m looking forward to that. We had a nice recruiting class, so Texas baseball should be in good shape. It’s been nice to see what they’ve been doing in the SEC when everybody had us written off, so we’re excited for the future there.”

On Texas football: “Obviously, Texas football is the Mecca. We love watching that. I still can’t believe it’s like five Saturdays away. It feels like it’s been so long since football has come around. Already been looking at the schedule and not crazy about all of the home games, wish we got a couple of cooler ones. Maybe we will go on the road and catch Ohio State or something like that. Obviously Sark (Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian) has done an incredible job. Texas is where they need to be. Hopefully Arch (Manning) comes out and he can play well and we’re competing for another national championship. We’ll see. I’m fired up.”

On Wagner: “He was a freak athlete. To be able to throw that hard from the left side as a closer for as long as he did, it was incredible. I feel like all the video games that you were playing, you were probably going to bring Billy Wagner in there, and he was going to be throwing cheese. Now everybody throws 100, which is ridiculous. I got tired of hitting 93 mile an hour sliders in the minors, so I said I’ll go hit a golf ball and then figured out that’s way harder. Anyway, I’m happy for Billy. Congratulations to him and wish those guys all the best.”