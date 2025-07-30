Josh Radcliff shoots a 62, moves to 12-under at Texas State Open

Josh Radcliff was playing in the 3M Open on the PGA Tour at TPC Twin Cities last weekend.

This week, Radcliff is playing in the 55th M&P Group Texas State Open at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. And on Wednesday, he fired an 8-under 62 to grab the clubhouse lead at 12-under. Chris Korte, who shot a 62 and led after Round 1, later regained the lead, but that didn’t change the day that Radcliff put together on the course.

“As far as leaderboards go, I let everybody else worry about it,” Radcliff said. “I just go play golf. Hopefully at the end of the week, we end up in a decent spot and whatever happens. The goal is to take it one shot at a time, not worrying about who I’m playing with, what group I’m playing, the time I’m teeing off or any of that stuff. You just kind of try to play the shot at hand and let the media do the leaderboard watching, and I’ll do the golfing.”

Radcliff, who shot a 66 on Tuesday, birdied holes 3 and 4 before sinking an eagle on No. 6 and another birdie on No. 8. After the turn, Radcliff had birdies on 11, 14 and 15.

“The first two days were good,” Radcliff said. “I finished my first round on a really good note with an eagle at 8 and a birdie at 9, so that kind of made the round feel a lot better than I feel like it was. I really finished strong. It was nice.

“Today, it was really steady, consistent golf. I kind of just plodded my way around, didn’t make many mistakes and got a few puts to fall.”







Last week at the 3M Open, Radcliff finished at 3-under, missing the cut with rounds of 71 and 68, making an eagle on hole No. 12 in the second round.

After finishing his second round of the Texas State Open on Wednesday just after noon, Radcliff had the rest of the day away from the course.

“It’s a different kind of relaxation,” Radcliff said. “I’ve got a year and a half old son at home who is walking and swinging a golf club and running all over the place, so the rest of my afternoon is going to be spent on my feet chasing him around, but it’s the most fun thing in the world, and I wouldn’t want anything else.”

Radcliff is playing in the Texas State Open for the third time — first since 2022. He placed 45th in the event in 2019 (71-67-67-71 — 276) and missed the cut in 2022 (69-73 — 142).

“It’s been a few years, but I really enjoy coming out here,” Radcliff said. “I used to stay with a host family that lived on No. 2. They’ve since moved. I love the State Open. My in-laws live around her in Tyler, so we’re staying with them this week. It’s always fun to come out to Tyler and play this event.”

Radcliff is married to Katie Rhodes, who graduated from Van High School and UT Tyler.

“We come here several times a year,” Radcliff said. “Mostly visiting family, but we come up here visiting friends, going to the church she grew up going to and we’ve gone dancing, two-stepping, over at the dance hall down south.”

But Radcliff’s main goal in Tyler outside of the golf tournament: “I’ve got to go get some barbecue at Stanley’s, the Mother Clucker.”