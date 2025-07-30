Cut electric line causes outages at 2 Tyler hospitals, both on generator power

UT Health East Texas spokesperson Allison Pollan said a local gas company cut an electric line while performing routine maintenance. Emergency generators have been activated and are fully operational, and currently providing power for affected areas, including critical life-support equipment and patient monitoring systems.

