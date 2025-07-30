Cut electric line causes outages at 2 Tyler hospitals, both on generator power

Published 4:10 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

By Santana Wood

 

A power outage is causing interruptions to two East Texas hospitals.

Oncor spokesperson Tom Trimble said Christus Mother Frances Hospital and UT Health East Texas are currently receiving backup power via generators.

UT Health East Texas spokesperson Allison Pollan said a local gas company cut an electric line while performing routine maintenance. Emergency generators have been activated and are fully operational, and currently providing power for affected areas, including critical life-support equipment and patient monitoring systems.

