Cora Lee Clarkston

Cora Clarkston, 96, passed away peacefully Friday morning July 25,2025 at Prestige Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tyler, Texas. Services will be held at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler August 1, 2025 with Ron Byrd officiating. Visitation at 10am and services at 11am, burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetary in Tyler. Cora was born in Mineola, TX, February 20, 1929 to Floyd and Opal Faye Macoy. Cora was married to James Clarkston for 61 years until his passing in 2012. Cora was preceded in death by her husband, James Clarkston, and her son Paul Clarkston. Cora is survived in death by her son Ronnie Clarkston of Crystal Beach TX and her daughter Jan Clarkston of Spring, TX, and her sister, Betty Tucker of Lafayette LA. Pallbearers will be Dale Clarkston (grandson), Skyler Clarkston (grandson), Tank Pearson (husband of her granddaughter Joy Pearson), David Jack (nephew), Braiden Clarkston (great-grandson) and Randy Ray (longtime friend of the family)