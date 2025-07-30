Astros top Nationals to halt 5-game losing skid

Yainer Diaz hit his 14th homer of the season to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in Houston. (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

HOUSTON — Yainer Diaz and Mauricio Dubon recorded three-hit games and Christian Walker delivered a timely two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Houston Astros rode a balanced offensive attack to a 7-4 interleague victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Astros snapped a five-game losing skid by piling on against the Nationals’ bullpen, namely right-hander Andry Lara. Houston snapped a 2-2 tie when pinch-hitter Cooper Hummel greeted Lara with a two-out RBI single and tallied three runs an inning later to create breathing room.

The Astros had scored just one run in each of the previous three games. They surpassed that when Diaz blasted an opposite-field home run to right-center with one out in the fourth inning off Nationals starter Michael Soroka, who surrendered Washington’s 2-1 lead in the process. Soroka departed after Diaz’s 14th homer, having allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

Hummel plated Walker when he drove the first pitch from Lara into center field. Walker singled with two outs against Nationals reliever Andrew Chafin then moved into scoring position when Cam Smith followed with a walk. The Astros sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth, with Jose Altuve producing a run-scoring single that scored Dubon before Walker singled to left and plated Shay Whitcomb and Taylor Trammell for a 6-2 lead.

Trammell added a run-scoring groundout in the seventh that scored Diaz and closed the book on Lara, who allowed four runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.







Astros right-hander Jason Alexander matched his career high with six strikeouts. He allowed two runs on five hits, including a two-run home run to Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. in the third, and two walks over 4 2/3 innings.

The Nationals scratched across a run in the seventh off Astros reliever Bryan King and added another in the eighth off Bryan Abreu. Astros closer Josh Hader notched his 28th save by striking out the side in the ninth. Bennett Sousa (5-0) earned the win in relief for Houston.

Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams finished 3-for-4 with a walk and three stolen bases.