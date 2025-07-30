Angels capture win over Rangers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yoan Moncada hit a two-run, go-ahead single to highlight a four-run sixth inning and Jo Adell went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to lead the Los Angeles Angels to their third straight victory, 8-5, over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Reid Detmers (4-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief while Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth to record his 20th save. It marked the third consecutive game Jansen picked up a save, the first Angel since Houston Street in 2016 to accomplish that feat.

Kyle Higashioka went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and two RBIs, Wyatt Langford also had three hits and Josh Smith and Marcus Semien each had two hits for Texas, which lost its second straight game.

Jon Gray (1-1) was handed the loss in relief, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI bloop single to right by Adell, driving in Zach Neto, who was hit by a pitch. Nolan Schanuel, who had walked, also scored on the play due to a throwing error by Adolis Garcia.

Texas cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth on a solo homer to left by Higashioka, but the Angels answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning when Adell led off with a triple into the left field corner and scored on a fielder’s choice.