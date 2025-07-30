AMBER Alert issued for missing Waco child

Swipe or click to see more

3-year-old Malina Toussaint, left, was allegedly abducted by Tinisha Toussaint, a 31-year-old Black woman, right, who is driving a 2019 gray Chevrolet Trax with Texas license plate number VML8873.

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday just after 5 p.m. for a child missing from the Waco area.

The alert said 3-year-old Malina Toussaint was allegedly abducted by Tinisha Toussaint, a 31-year-old Black woman who is driving a 2019 gray Chevrolet Trax with Texas license plate number VML8873. Tinisha was wearing an orange sundress when she was last spotted, and her car has a large dent in the front.

According to the Texas Department of Safety, Malina is Black with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange swimsuit.

Call Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 with any information or call 9-1-1 if you see the missing child or suspect.