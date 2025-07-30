70-year-old Smith County man dies in house fire

A 70-year-old Smith County man died in a house fire Tuesday night, officials said.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fatality fire, which occurred at a resident southwest of Tyler.

The Fire Marshal’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and several fire departments responded to the call at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 11500 block of Pecanridge Drive.

A 70-year-old man lived alone at the home and died in the fire, Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said. The house was a total loss, and no foul play is suspected.

He said they were trying to find his next of kin for notification before releasing his identity. An autopsy was ordered by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Derrick Choice.