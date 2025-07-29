Texas State Open continues through Friday at Cascades

Along with many standout pros and amateurs, the 55th M&P Group Texas State Open features former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and former University of Texas baseball standout Kacy Clemens.

The second round of the tournament being held at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler is scheduled for Wednesday with tee times beginning at 7:30 a.m. Golfers will go off on holes 1 and 10. The Cascades is hosting for the eighth conecutive year and 14th time overall.

Romo, the top CBS analyst for the NFL, is competing in the Texas State Open for the ninth time. Romo recently finished eighth in the American Century Golf Championship held in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Clemens, son of Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens and brother of Kody, Kory and Koby Clemens. He was a standout for the Longhorns and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.

He named the inaugural Brooks Kieschnick Team MVP and Keith Moreland Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts during the 2017 season.

The 30-year-old resides in Conroe and will be competing as an amateur.







Tanner Napier, of Paris, is back to defend his title.

Napier won the 54th M&P Group Texas State Open on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against 2019 champion Kyle Pritchard of Castroville. Pritchard is also scheduled to play this year.

Spencer Dillard, PGA assistant professional at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas, claimed the PGA Professional Division. He is not scheduled to compete this year.

Jack Burke, Orange, of Texas State University in San Marcos secured Low Amateur honors last year. Burke is competing as a professional this season.

Former champions scheduled to compete, along with Napier and Pritchard, include: Anthony Broussard of Plano (2014), Nathan Tyler of Mesquite (2012), Martin Piller of Dallas (2008), Mikel Martinson of Midland (2009), Shawn Stefani of Mont Belvieu (2011) and Mark Walker of Celina (2004).

Area golfers set to take part include: amateur Mason Aldredge of Lindale, Blake Elliott of Bullard, Seth Murphy of Flint, Tanner Napier of Paris, Trevor Norby of Sulphur Springs and BJ Waters of Tyler.

For the first two rounds, Romo is paired with former champion Walker and Brian Dwyer of Soutlake. Clemens is paired with Jake Leatherwood of Wichita Falls and Chase Barnes of Cypress.

Romo and Clemens are scheduled to tee off with morning wave on Wednesday.

The 72-hole stroke play Tyler event will consist of 156 professionals and amateurs competing for a $200,000 projected purse. The field will play 36 holes before a cut is made to the low 55 scores and ties. The champion is projected to take home $40,000. Amateurs who make the 36-hole cut will be awarded gift certificates. In addition to the Overall Champion, the Low PGA Professional and Low Amateur will be awarded a trophy.

Golfers were slated to begin on holes 1 and 10 at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The afternoon wave is set to start at 12:30 p.m. The course is par 70 and 6,882 yards.

Sponsors include: Holiday Inn, Juicys and Patterson Tyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Unless otherwise exempt, professionals and amateurs attempted to qualify at 16 different sites throughout Texas and surrounding states during the months of June and July.

There will be no spectator carts available for the event. Please note The Cascades has several holes that are located near the clubhouse, (holes 1, 3, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 18) which are easily accessible by foot. For those seeking autographs, please wait until after the golfers’ round.

Fans are invited to attend with parking near Mewbourne Field on the All Saints Episcopal School campus. Shuttles are scheduled for fans.

The tournament is conducted by the Northern Texas PGA and is presented by Joyce Crane.

Proceeds from the Championship will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program. The M&P Group Texas State Open scholarship is designated for a Ewing Automotive NTPGA Junior Tour Member high school senior from the Tyler area. This year alone, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation is projected to award more than $700,000 in scholarships to approximately 75 high school seniors from North Texas.

The Texas State Open has a long and storied history. The Open began in 1960 when the great amateur Homero Blancas captured the title. No amateur has since been able to win the Texas State Open since.

The Texas State Open has crowned many past and future stars throughout its history. Past Champions who have gone on to compete on the PGA TOUR include Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Jeff Maggert, Blaine McCallister, Brad Lardon, Kris Cox, Kelly Grunewald, Cameron Beckman, Martin Piller and Shawn Stefani. Jhonattan Vegas, 2005 low amateur, has also gone on to compete on the PGA TOUR winning two events during his rookie season in 2011.

Three-time Texas State Open Champions include: Crenshaw (’75, ’79 and ’80), Maggert (’88, ’90 and ’94) and Grunewald (’02, ’05 and ’06). Trevino leads the list of those with two Texas State Open victories. Over the years, the tournament has seen many changes, but one thing has stayed consistent and that is the level of competition. The field remains as strong as ever, and because of this, the purse has steadily grown.

Please check TylerPaper.com for scores and tee times.