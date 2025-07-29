Search continues for teenager missing from Bullard

Swipe or click to see more

These three photos are of Abby Grace Morales, 15, who is missing from the Bullard area. (Contributed Photo)

Days later, a teenager is still missing from the Bullard area.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Larry Christian said deputies and investigators are continuing their search for 15-year-old Abby Morales, who was reported as a runaway Sunday.

Abby, a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday night leaving her home on County Road 173 in Bullard. Abby weighs about 170 pounds and is 5-foot-7. When she left her home, she was wearing a gray shirt and shorts.

The teen possibly left her home using an Uber service, according to the sheriff’s office.

Abby’s family provided photos to the sheriff’s office to share with the public to help aid in the search.

She does not have any physical or mental issues, sheriff’s office said.







In a screengrab from this video, a person of interest is shown. Investigators say he may be with Abby.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Abby or the identity of the man in the video, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.