Smith County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing infant son
Published 5:40 am Tuesday, July 29, 2025
A Smith County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing his infant son.
Zachray McGinn pleaded guilty to the charge of injury to a child in connection with a 3-month-old boy who was taken to the hospital in January 2025 for significant injuries that appeared to be child abuse.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, a deputy responded to a Tyler hospital, where the boy was receiving treatment. The attending nurse said the infant was “lethargic, weak, and had bruises on the face and neck.” An investigator confirmed the injuries, as well.