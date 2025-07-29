Smith County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing infant son

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, a deputy responded to a Tyler hospital, where the boy was receiving treatment. The attending nurse said the infant was “lethargic, weak, and had bruises on the face and neck.” An investigator confirmed the injuries, as well.

Zachray McGinn pleaded guilty to the charge of injury to a child in connection with a 3-month-old boy who was taken to the hospital in January 2025 for significant injuries that appeared to be child abuse.

About Santana Wood

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. While my main role is to lead our newsroom, I often find myself reporting on crime, business and breaking news, and I write for ETX View on a regular basis. I love what I do and strongly believe in the mission of local journalism. Story ideas, questions, etc. are always welcome at santana.wood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.