Pay raises coming for teachers at Winona ISD

Winona ISD is the latest to join the group of area school districts that will implement pay raises for their teachers.

The Winona ISD Board of Trustees recently approved a new teacher pay scale for the 2025-26 school year, providing what the district said is a “meaningful salary increase across all levels of experience.”

“At Winona ISD, we believe our teachers are our most valuable resource in shaping the lives and futures of our students,” Superintendent Justin Cowart said. “With the support of House Bill 2 and the leadership of our Board of Trustees, we’re proud to go above and beyond state requirements to provide a meaningful salary increase for every teacher in our district.”

Under the new structure, starting pay for new teachers will be $40,000. All returning teachers will see salary increases based on their years of experience.

Teachers with 0 years of experience will receive an increase of $1,750.

Teachers with 1 to 2 years of experience will receive an increase of $2,080.







Teachers with 3 to 4 years of experience will receive an increase of $5,380.

Teachers with 5 or more years of experience will receive an increase of $9,380.

“While no dollar amount can fully capture the value our teachers bring each day,” Cowart said, “we hope this increase clearly reflects how much we appreciate their dedication, passion, and lasting impact on our students.”

Other districts that have approved pay raises include Tyler ISD and Chapel Hill ISD.