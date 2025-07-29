Chapel Hill ISD to host job fair Thursday

CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill ISD is hosting a Paraprofessional and Auxiliary Job Fair from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday the CHISD Central Office, located at 11134 CR 2249 in Tyler.

The district is actively seeking applicants for several vital support roles, including:

Bus drivers

Bus monitors

Instructional aides

Child nutrition specialists

Custodians

Grounds workers

Maintenance workers

Skilled worker – carpenter

“We are looking for individuals who are passionate about serving students and supporting the daily operations that make education possible,” said Deidra Sutton, Chapel Hill ISD Executive Director of Human Resources. “These positions are essential to our district, and we’re excited to meet candidates who want to be a part of the CHISD family.”

Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé, a valid photo ID, and any relevant certifications. On-site interviews will be available for qualified applicants.

Chapel Hill ISD said it offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and a supportive, team-oriented work environment. For more information about the job fair or current openings, visit www.chapelhillisd.org or call the CHISD Human Resources Department.