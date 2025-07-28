Legendary Cubs 2B Ryne Sandberg dies at 65

Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, a longtime Chicago Cubs star who was one of the game’s greatest-ever second basemen, died on Monday at age 65.

Sandberg battled prostate cancer for more than a year.

The Cubs tweeted, “With great sadness, we share that Ryne Sandberg has passed away today.”

After getting six at-bats for the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981, Sandberg was traded to the Cubs and became a fixture in Chicago for 15 seasons.

The 10-time All-Star was an all-around performer, as proven by his nine Gold Gloves and seven Silver Slugger awards.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, “Ryne Sandberg was a legend of the Chicago Cubs franchise and a beloved figure throughout Major League Baseball. He was a five-tool player who excelled in every facet of the game thanks to his power, speed and work ethic. …







“Ryne remained active in the game he loved as an ambassador for the Cubs, a manager for the Phillies and in the Minor Leagues, and a frequent participant at the Hall of Fame. His many friends across the game were in his corner as he courageously fought cancer in recent years. We will continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer in Ryne’s memory.”

Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, added in a statement, “Ryne Sandberg had a relentless work ethic and an unshakable positive outlook. With it, he inspired all those who knew him. He always emphasized his respect for the way the game should be played, for his teammates and for the Hall of Fame, especially during his 2005 induction speech.”

Sandberg, affectionately called “Ryno,” was selected the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1984, when he hit .314 with league-high totals of 114 runs and 19 triples to go with 19 homers and 84 RBIs. He topped the NL with 40 homers in 1990.

In 2,164 career games, Sandberg hit .285 with a .344 on-base percentage, a .452 slugging percentage, 282 home runs, 1,061 RBIs and 344 stolen bases. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005, and a statue of Sandberg was unveiled outside Wrigley Field last year.

Longtime Cubs teammate Mark Grace said, “When you examine the offense and defense, you’ll find some years where he was the best player you’ve ever seen in your life.”

The Cubs got to the playoffs just twice in his career, losing in the NL Championship Series in 1984 and 1989. Sandberg logged a career .385 average (15-for-39) with a home run, six RBIs, six walks and three steals in 10 postseason games.

He went on to manage the Phillies from August 2013 to June 2015, compiling a 119-159 record.