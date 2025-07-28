As high heat indexes plague East Texas, brief relief is on the way ahead of a hot August

It’s hot — dangerously hot.

And while high heat indexes have plagued East Texas over the last couple weeks, some relief is in sight — even if only for a brief period. Local experts say a rare summer cold front is moving through this weekend before more hot days return in early August.

East Texas hasn’t recorded a 100-degree day yet this summer — even though the average first occurrence in Tyler typically falls around mid-July, according to CBS19 Chief Meteorologist Brett Anthony. He said the region has been a half-degree cooler than average.

“When you take all the nighttime lows and daytime highs, add them together, and then divide them up, we’re actually running about half degree cooler than average this month,” Anthony said. “And that has been due in part to the number of rain showers that we’ve had.”

Comparatively, East Texas saw six 100-degree days throughout the summer of 2024. During the summers of 2023 and 2022, there were more than 40 combined 100-degree days, Anthony said.

“The summer before that, in 2021, the year following the big winter storm, we also had zero 100-degree days,” Anthony said. “We’ll see if this year could match that.”







While July’s temperatures have been slightly below average, forecasters say August may bring a return to typical — or even slightly warmer than normal — summer conditions. According to Anthony, a rare summer cold front is expected to move over the weekend, bringing a brief drop of about three to four degrees before temperatures rebound.

“After that, it does look like we’ll get into more of an average August pattern,” he said. “Which typically for East Texas means light winds — the ‘lazy, hazy days of summer’ — with lots of haze in the sky and plenty of heat, with temperatures around 94, 95, even 97 degrees by the second and third week of August.”

Heat advisories have made the headlines over the last couple weeks. The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Monday issued a heat advisory across Smith County and other areas of East Texas, with heat index values expected to climb between 105 and 109 degrees through 8 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory extended into parts of Northern Texas, Southwest Arkansas, Northern Louisiana, and Southeast Oklahoma.

“This is just a warning indicator to people to make sure to take precautions, especially in the afternoon,” said Aaron Stevens, observing program leader at the National Weather Service in Shreveport. “… It’s probably going to be in that 3 to 6 p.m. range … then as it starts to cool down a little in the evening, the heat index will go down.”

A heat advisory was also issued last week, which prompted local cooling stations to open in Tyler. Cooling stations offer people in need a place of respite from the hot temperatures, often providing places to sit, charge devices and drink water.

A heat advisory is issued when the heat index — a measure that combines temperature and humidity — is expected to reach at least 105 degrees for two or more hours. These conditions can pose health risks, especially for vulnerable groups like children, seniors, and those who work outdoors.

“Your body’s normal mechanism to cool itself is to sweat, so when you sweat, your sweat evaporates into the air,” Stevens said. “It’s harder for the sweat to evaporate if there’s more moisture already in the air, so when it’s very humid outside, it’s harder for your body’s normal mechanism to work.”

When the air is dry, sweat evaporates, allowing the body to cool more efficiently. However, in high humidity, such as when levels reach between 45% and 60%, evaporation slows down, making it harder for the body to release heat and regulate body temperature.

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke — conditions that can become life-threatening if untreated. Even healthy people are advised to stay indoors, avoid strenuous activity during peak heat hours, and — most importantly — stay hydrated.

“The biggest tip probably is drinking plenty of water, but it’s not necessarily the day of while you’re out there working,” Anthony said. “It’s trying to stay hydrated even the day before. If you think you’re gonna be outside for any length of time … you should probably build up your hydration, and then the day just continue to sip water throughout the day so that you don’t become dehydrated.”

Forecasters recommend limiting time spent outdoors during peak hours. For those who work or exercise outside, mornings are preferable when temperatures are cooler. Wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing — as well as wearing a hat and sunscreen — can also help reduce heat absorption and improve comfort. They also advise using air conditioning if available, as fans alone may not provide adequate cooling in extreme heat.