City of Tyler expands 2025 Structure Flooding Project, adds streets

More Tyler homes will soon benefit from drainage improvements as the City of Tyler adds Kidd Drive and Downing Street to the 2025 Structure Flooding Project. Recurring flooding has impacted three homes and several nearby properties.

On Wednesday, the city council approved a Master Services Agreement for $42,300 with The C.T. Brannon Corporation for the design and construction phase services to Kidd Drive and Downing Street as part of the 2025 Structure Flooding Projects.

The city learned about stormwater issues in the area, and in 2018, a drainage study identified solutions to the problem. However, repairs were delayed due to challenges involving private property.

In fiscal year 2024-2025, the city completed a preliminary engineering study to explore a cost-effective, less disruptive solution for the neighborhood. The study confirmed that adding a new stormwater inlet and secondary main alongside the existing system would resolve the issue without requiring any demolitions.

To move the project forward, Stormwater and Environmental Engineer Paul Neuhaus met with impacted residents to discuss easement needs and gain support for the project.





The original 2025 Structure Flooding Project, approved in June 2025 for $1.27 million, targets six areas prone to structural flooding:

Persimmon Drive

Haverhill Drive and Old Henderson Highway

Golden Road and Black Fork Creek

Kensington Drive

Ninth Street

Princedale

In those neighborhoods, crews will replace undersized pipes, add stormwater inlets, stabilize drainage channels and rebuild sidewalks, driveways and pavement as needed.

Adding Kidd Drive and Downing Street brings the total project to seven neighborhoods, with design, easement acquisition and construction scheduled in the coming months.