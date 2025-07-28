Athletics’ Ginn shuts down Astros to complete sweep

HOUSTON — J.T. Ginn twirled six shutout innings, Shea Langeliers homered for a third consecutive game, and the visiting Athletics completed a stunning four-game sweep of the Houston Astros with a 7-1 victory on Sunday.

Ginn (2-2) matched his career high for innings pitched while posting his first scoreless start in his sixth start of the season. He made seven consecutive relief appearances before rejoining the rotation against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, when he allowed one run over five innings.

Ginn took the mound in the bottom of the first with a 2-0 lead after the Athletics pounced on Astros rookie left-hander Colton Gordon (4-3) in the top half of that frame.

Third baseman Miguel Andujar lined an opposite-field home run to right leading off the frame, his fourth homer providing the Athletics a 1-0 lead. Three batters later, Langeliers drilled a 3-0 fastball from Gordon out to left, a 378-foot blast that doubled the lead and marked his 17th home run.

Ginn, meanwhile, retired the Astros in order in the first, third and fourth innings. He surrendered a pair of baserunners in the second but preserved his scoreless start by inducing an inning-ending double play from Astros left fielder Cooper Hummel.

Jon Singleton reached on a leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth only for Ginn to respond with three consecutive groundball outs. Taylor Trammell smacked a one-out double to left-center in the sixth, but Ginn benefitted from a sparkling defensive play from Lawrence Butler in center that retired Jose Altuve. Ginn then struck out Victor Caratini to conclude his outing.







Ginn allowed three hits, did not walk a batter, and posted four strikeouts. He threw 77 pitches.

The Athletics stretched their lead to 4-0 in the fourth when Gio Urshela produced a sacrifice fly that plated Brent Rooker before Colby Thomas added an RBI double that scored Austin Wynns. Rooker and Wynns notched singles off Gordon, who allowed four runs on six hits in five innings.