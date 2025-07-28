Meet featured adoptable pets at SPCA of East Texas July 28 – Aug. 3, 2025

Dory was born around April 8 and overcame a tough start living outdoors but has made an amazing recovery. She’s a gentle, resilient kitten now learning to enjoy the good life—warm beds, full bowls, and loving humans. Dory is microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, and will be spayed when she’s old enough. Due to her past, she’ll thrive best in a safe, indoor-only home where she can continue to grow and feel secure.

Born around Feb. 14, Harries is a sweet, playful kitten with a big personality—equal parts curious, cuddly, and mischievous. He’s litterbox trained, microchipped, vaccinated, and will be neutered soon. Harries is growing into a confident, affectionate companion who loves to explore and snuggle in cozy spots. He’ll thrive in a safe, indoor-only home, ideally with another playful cat or kitten buddy to grow up with.

Breeze is a sweet Labrador Heeler mix born around May 9, and came to the SPCA of East Texas from Ennis with her seven siblings. Now spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations, Breeze is ready for her forever home. Known for their intelligence and loyalty, Labrador Heelers make wonderful companions—and Breeze is already proving to be a quick learner with great potential. She’ll thrive in an active home with a fenced yard and would love a friendly dog buddy to play and grow with. With continued training and love, Breeze will blossom into a confident, well-mannered pup.

At 1.5 years old and about 35 pounds, Cookie is the perfect medium-sized pup—loving, playful, and full of energy. She may be shy at first, but once she warms up, she’s all about cuddles and companionship. Cookie does great with other dogs and may do well with a dog-savvy cat. She’s house and crate trained, walks well on a leash, and is eager to learn. Cookie is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and heartworm negative. She’s looking for an active, loving home—bonus if there’s a doggy friend to play with.

At 4.5 years old and 68 lbs, Handsome Frank is a Shepherd mix who has come a long way from a heartbreaking past. Rescued from a property with over 20 neglected dogs, Hank has transformed thanks to months of gentle care and love. He now enjoys car rides, outdoor adventures, and being a loyal shadow to his favorite humans. While Hank has made incredible progress, he’ll need a patient, committed adopter to help him adjust and continue building trust in a forever home.

To adopt one of these animals, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email adopt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats, or call 903-596-7722. The SPCA adoption center is located at 3245 W. Grande Blvd. in Tyler.