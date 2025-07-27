You can now pay your City of Tyler utility bill at certain area stores. Here’s how it works.

Running errands in Tyler just got more convenient for utility customers who prefer to pay in person and with cash.

Tyler Water Utilities has launched new in-store payment options that allow customers to pay their utility bills while shopping at familiar neighborhood stores like Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Dollar General.

“This is about meeting people where they are,” said Water Business Office Manager Chris Cambra. “We’re committed to making it as simple and convenient as possible for every customer to manage their account.”

2025 Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Softball Team According to Paymentus, the City’s payment processor, nearly 60 percent of customers either prefer to pay in cash or continue to do so regularly, and 87 percent of the U.S. population lives within three miles of a participating retailer.

A processing fee applies when using these in-person payment options. The fees will vary by location.

Walmart Bill Pay

Customers can now walk into any Walmart MoneyCenter in Tyler, provide their account number and ask to use Walmart Bill Pay. Payments made in cash or by debit are processed as quickly as the next business day, helping customers avoid late fees or service disruptions. No special forms or appointments are required.





Scan-to-Pay

Scan-to-Pay is a tool that lets customers pay their utility bill at other stores like CVS, Walgreens, Dollar General, Office Depot, and more. To use Scan-to-Pay, customers log in online or use the mobile payment portal, choose “cash” as their method, and select a nearby store. After selecting “cash” as the payment method, customers will receive a barcode by text, email, or printout. That barcode can then be scanned at the register of a participating store.

If paying as a guest and making a one-time payment, select “cash” and pick one of the retailers. Print out the barcode, take it with cash, or show it on your phone.

For customers with accounts: Select “Add payment method,” click on the cash tab, and pick one of the retailers. Print out the barcode, take it with cash, or show it on your phone.

Call-Back Feature

The improvements don’t stop at the register. Tyler Water Business Office has also upgraded its phone system to make it easier for customers to get assistance without spending time on hold. Callers who reach the business office during peak times are now placed in a virtual queue with an estimated wait time. They can also request a call back instead of holding the line, allowing the system to return their call as soon as a representative is available.

The queuing system helps distribute calls more efficiently by routing them based on agent availability and expertise. Real-time monitoring ensures call volume is balanced throughout the day, reducing bottlenecks and improving the overall experience.