Wallace holds off Larson in double overtime to capture Brickyard 400

Bubba Wallace won on Sunday in the Brickyard 400. (Bob Goshert/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Bubba Wallace waited out a late delay and barely won on fuel to capture Sunday’s 29th annual Brickyard 400 in the second overtime at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Ind.

After rain fell with six laps remaining and Wallace leading, the field endured a red-flag condition for a rain shower, with the 23XI Racing team feeling they could only make it through one overtime.

On the restart and with 10 of the top 12 on old tires and little fuel, the 31-year-old Mobile, Ala., native led both overtimes, had enough fuel in the second and edged Kyle Larson by 0.222 seconds for his third career Cup Series win to break a 100-race winless streak.

Wallace, whose No. 23 Toyota is owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, led 30 laps and earned a spot in the championship playoffs by becoming the 13th different winner in 2025.

Hamlin, Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski were the other top-five finishers.

Ty Gibbs won the In-Season Challenge’s $1 million purse by topping Ty Dillon in the head-to-head matchup.







Gibbs’ No. 54 Toyota finished 21st. Dillon suffered nose damage on the way to a 28th-place finish.

Mitchell, Ind., native Chase Briscoe led his first laps at Indy after starting from the pole for the first time — all 18 circuits — before Michael McDowell nudged Ross Chastain’s Chevrolet and sent the No. 1 backward into the Turn 3 wall.

Briscoe’s No. 19 regained the lead late in the 50-lap Stage 1, giving the Joe Gibbs Racing driver his second stage win and the maximum bonus points.

Wallace followed in second, while William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher were close behind.

Late in Stage 2, Erik Jones’ No. 43 cut a right front tire and slammed into the Turn 3 wall to force the third caution, scrambling teams’ strategies of pitting or staying out.

Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Keselowski stayed out to form the first row for a restart, and Blaney held off Larson for his fifth stage win this season.

In a backup car following a qualifying crash as the last driver out on Saturday, Hamlin came in third, with Byron and Brad Keselowski completing the top five.