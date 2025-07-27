Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for Bullard teen runaway

Published 12:23 pm Sunday, July 27, 2025

By Santana Wood

A teenager is missing from the Bullard area.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Abby Grace Morales, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday night, leaving her home on County Road 173 in Bullard. The sheriff’s office is classifying this case as a runaway.

Abby is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 170 pounds and is 5-foot-7. She was wearing a gray shirt and shorts when she was last seen.

She possibly left her house in an Uber.

She does not have any physical or mental issues, sheriff’s office said.

This video shows  an individual of interest who may be with Abby.



If you have any information on the whereabouts of Abby or the identity of the man in the video, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

