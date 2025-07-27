SCMG: Now’s the time to add mulch to your home garden

One of the best ways to control weeds in the home garden is by mulching — covering the soil surface around plants so that no bare soil shows. The major benefits of mulching are 1) It greatly reduces the soil moisture that is lost through evaporation and 2) It suppresses the growth of weeds in your garden. Now is an ideal time to add mulch since our heat intensifies in July and August.

Various organic materials are used for mulching, including pine needles, leaves, straw, compost, wood chips, newspapers, grass clippings, sawdust, spoiled hay and similar plant and animal related materials. These are the most popular mulches since they break down gradually to form humus. Do not use the color sections of newspapers since harmful ingredients are present in the ink. In our area we are lucky to have an unlimited supply of leaves and pine straw. Organic mulch should be applied in the spring after plants are up. Then work it into the soil as needed and again at the end of the season.

Inorganic materials can also be used for mulch. They include rocks, rock chips, gravel, fiberglass sheeting, plastic sheeting and other non-plant materials.

Container grown plants also need mulch to help prevent moisture loss due to evaporation. A fiberglass pad serves as good mulch around container fruiting plants like tomatoes. The pad ensures even moisture levels that help prevent blossom-end rot.

Check your garden a couple of times a year and add mulch where the old mulch has gotten thin. Just apply the new mulch on top of the old.

— Smith County Master Gardeners are volunteer educators certified and coordinated by the Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service.