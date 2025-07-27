Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris, wins Belgian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri held off McLaren teammate Lando Norris to win Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix on a rainy Sunday in Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Oscar Piastri held off McLaren teammate Lando Norris to win Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix on a rainy Sunday in Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Piastri collected his sixth win of the Formula 1 season and eighth career after finishing the 44-lap race in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 22.601 seconds.

“I knew I was going to try and lift (off the accelerator) a little bit less than Lando did and try to make it stick,” Piastri said of his fast start to the race.

The Australian increased his championship lead from nine to 16 points over Norris heading into next week’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris crossed the finish line 3.415 seconds later to complete McLaren’s sixth one-two finish of the season.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third, followed by defending F1 champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull and George Russell of Mercedes.







The race was delayed by 80 minutes due to heavy rain in the Ardennes and poor visibility on the track.

Piastri began the race by passing his McLaren teammate. Norris trimmed his deficit inside four seconds before Piastri was able to hold him off with two laps to go.