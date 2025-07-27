MLB roundup: Cal Raleigh hits 40th HR in M’s win

Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 40th home run to highlight a four-run sixth inning and Julio Rodriguez homered for the fourth time in three games to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Randy Arozarena also homered and Dominic Canzone added a two-run single for the Mariners, who moved within four games of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West.

Raleigh became the first catcher and switch-hitter in major league history to hit 40 homers before the end of July. He also became the seventh different catcher to hit 40 home runs in a season, joining Johnny Bench and Mike Piazza — who both did it twice — Roy Campanella, Todd Hundley, Javy Lopez and Salvador Perez.

George Kirby (5-5) picked up the win, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out nine. Reliever Jose Fermin (2-2) was handed the loss, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks without recording an out.

Phillies 9, Yankees 4

Bryce Harper homered in the third inning and Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run double, one pitch after an error by second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the seventh as visiting Philadelphia rolled past struggling New York.







The Phillies sent the Yankees to their seventh loss in 10 games following New York’s five-game winning streak July 6-11. Philadelphia also earned the win after the Yankees held Aaron Judge out of the lineup because of a right elbow injury.

Tests showed later Saturday that Judge has a flexor strain. He will go on the 10-day injured list, though he suffered no damage to his UCL, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the loss.

Red Sox 4, Dodgers 2

Garrett Crochet allowed two solo home runs in the top of the first but then pitched five shutout innings to help Boston defeat visiting Los Angeles to split the first two games of a three-game series.

Crochet (12-4) limited the Dodgers to two runs on eight hits in six innings. He struck out 10 and walked two. It was the fifth time this season Crochet has recorded 10 or more strikeouts and allowed no more than two earned runs in at least six innings.

Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernandez each homered against Crochet. Ohtani opened the game by hitting his 38th home run of the season. Two batters later Hernandez hit his 16th home run, which was his second in as many games.

Blue Jays 6, Tigers 1

Bo Bichette broke a scoreless deadlock with a two-run single in the eighth inning and Toronto downed host Detroit to take the first three games of the series and stretch its winning streak to four.

Nathan Lukes supplied a two-run homer and George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added solo homers for Toronto, which has won four straight and eight of nine since the All-Star break. Braydon Fisher (4-0) notched the win in relief.

The game featured a pitchers’ duel between starters Kevin Gausman and Tarik Skubal. Gausman limited the Tigers to one hit and one walk with 10 strikeouts in six innings. Skubal allowed five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Reds 6, Rays 2

Elly De La Cruz broke a tie with a two-run single in the seventh inning to help Cincinnati beat visiting Tampa Bay for the Reds’ third straight win.

Starting pitcher Andrew Abbott gave up one run on two hits and struck out seven in six innings for the Reds. Rays starter Ryan Pepiot also went six, allowing two runs on two hits. He struck out six and walked four. Tampa Bay has lost five of its past six games.

With the bases loaded and two out, De La Cruz lifted a slider off reliever Garrett Cleavinger into the gap in center field, scoring Spencer Steer and TJ Friedl to put Cincinnati in front 4-2. Cleavinger replaced Bryan Baker (3-4), who departed after 2/3 of the inning because of an injury.

Marlins 7, Brewers 4

Heriberto Hernandez, Dane Myers, and Agustin Ramirez each homered as visiting Miami pounded out a victory over Milwaukee.

Miami’s Janson Junk (5-2), who pitched for Milwaukee in parts of 2023 and 2024, allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out five with no walks in his first outing against his former team. Tyler Phillips allowed one run over the final four innings for his first save.

Milwaukee’s Jose Quintana (7-4) allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings, striking out two and walking two.

Pirates 2, Diamondbacks 0

Oneil Cruz’s second-inning, two-run home run proved to be the difference as host Pittsburgh blanked Arizona to even up a three-game series.

Cruz’s 410-foot homer to center off Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly was his 17th of the season and lifted the Pirates to their fourth win in their past five games. Closer David Bednar picked up his 16th save in as many opportunities and nailed down Pittsburgh’s 12th shutout of the season with a perfect ninth inning. He capped a stellar effort by Pirates pitchers, beginning with starter Andrew Heaney, who combined with five relievers to allow only four total hits.

The Diamondbacks lost for the fourth time in their past five games and were shut out for only the fourth time this season. Kelly, who has been the subject of trade speculation, gave up two runs, but only one earned, over 6 2/3 innings.

Orioles 18, Rockies 0

Baltimore’s Trevor Rogers held visiting Colorado to one hit across seven shutout innings and the Orioles belted three home runs in a rout to even the series.

Cedric Mullins smashed a three-run home run and Tyler O’Neill drilled a two-run homer to spark Baltimore’s offense. Ryan O’Hearn provided a pair of run-scoring singles — the latter part of a nine-run seventh inning — and Alex Jackson added a solo home run. Rogers (4-1) struck out five in the combined two-hitter, with Yaramil Hiraldo and Kade Strowd each working one inning.

The Rockies’ only hit through eight innings was Thairo Estrada’s one-out single in the second. Starter Antonio Senzatela (4-14) gave up six runs on six hits in four innings as his major league-worst loss total grew.

Cubs 6, White Sox 1

Ian Happ and Matt Shaw homered to back 6 1/3 strong innings from Cade Horton as the visiting Cubs defeated the South Siders to even the crosstown series at one game apiece.

Dansby Swanson delivered a two-out, two-run single in the eighth to stretch the advantage to 5-0 before Shaw worked a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run. Shaw had three RBIs and Happ had two hits. Mike Tauchman paced the White Sox with two hits, including a solo home run to lead off the ninth and avoid a shutout.

Starters Horton and Aaron Civale of the White Sox matched zeros over the first five innings, setting a brisk pace. Civale scattered three hits and didn’t walk a batter while matching a season high with six strikeouts over five shutout innings. Horton allowed four hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings.

Nationals 9, Twins 3

CJ Abrams and Alex Call drove in three runs apiece and Washington pulled away in a win over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Call and Luis Garcia Jr. each homered for the Nationals, who evened the series at one win apiece. Drew Millas finished with a team-high three hits and scored a pair of runs. Lefty Mitchell Parker held the Twins to two runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. Center fielder Jacob Young left the game early for Washington because of a right index finger contusion after a pitch hit him in the finger while he was trying to bunt.

Ty France went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Minnesota. Royce Lewis finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Right-hander Joe Ryan allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings. Outfielder Byron Buxton left the game early because of left side soreness. The Twins said Buxton is day-to-day.

Rangers 6, Braves 5 (10 innings)

Marcus Semien’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning proved the difference as host Texas stayed hot by edging Atlanta in the middle game of a three-game interleague series in Arlington, Texas.

Semien’s hit off the Braves’ Enyel De Los Santos (3-3) drove home Josh Smith from second base and came after De Los Santos, the Braves’ sixth pitcher of the day, intentionally walked Corey Seager. Reliever Shawn Armstrong (4-3) was the beneficiary of Semien’s game-winner as the Rangers won their fifth straight and seven of eight since the All-Star break.

Michael Harris II had a solo home run, a double and two triples, accounting for four of Atlanta’s eight hits.

Royals 5, Guardians 3, 10 innings (Game 1)

Jonathan India hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the 10th inning against Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase as host Kansas City won the first game of a split doubleheader.

India came to the plate against Clase (5-3) with one out and deposited a 1-2 slider into the left field seats for his first career walk-off homer. The Royals rallied after the Guardians moved ahead in the top of the 10th on Kyle Manzardo’s RBI single against Steven Cruz (3-1).

Maikel Garcia hit a two-run homer for Kansas City. Bo Naylor had two RBIs for Cleveland, which left 10 runners on base and went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Guardians 6, Royals 4 (Game 2)

Steven Kwan continued his power surge with his third home run in his last three games to help Cleveland beat host Kansas City to earn a doubleheader split.

Johnathan Rodriguez doubled in two runs and Brayan Rocchio doubled twice for the Guardians. Tanner Bibee (7-9) allowed four runs on seven hits with no walks and eight strikeouts over five innings. Nic Enright and Hunter Gaddis combined for three scoreless innings before Emmanuel Clase retired the Royals in order in the ninth for his 24th save.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Freddy Fermin each hit two-run homers for Kansas City, which was held to one hit in the final four innings. Kris Bubic (8-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits with four walks and one strikeout over 2 2/3 innings.

Padres 3, Cardinals 1

Jake Cronenworth hit a double and scored twice to lead San Diego past host St. Louis. Five batters were hit by pitches in the game, which led to a brief benches-clearing skirmish in the ninth inning after Padres slugger Manny Machado was plunked for the second time in the game.

San Diego starter Randy Vasquez held the Cardinals to one run on one hit in 4 2/3 innings. He was followed by four relievers, with Robert Suarez closing out the game for his 30th save. St. Louis starter Matthew Liberatore allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

After Cardinals reliever Andre Granillo brought players from both teams onto the field by hitting Machado with a pitch, Machado had a confrontation with Cardinals coach Jon Jay, who earned an ejection. But the incident deescalated after some pushing and shoving.

Mets 2, Giants 1

Mark Vientos’ two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning gave New York the lead and four pitchers combined to make it stand up as the Mets made it two straight over host San Francisco.

Robbie Ray, whose National League All-Star spot went to New York starter David Peterson when the Giants starter became ineligible to pitch, took a four-hit shutout and 1-0 lead into the sixth before walking Juan Soto and Starling Marte. After a groundout advanced the runners, Vientos doubled to left field, giving the Mets the lead for good.

Peterson allowed the only San Francisco run while surrendering eight hits in his six innings. Relievers Reed Garrett and Ryne Stanek both pitched scoreless innings, then Edwin Diaz recorded his 22nd save. The Giants went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the loss, which was their eighth in their last 10 games.

Athletics 5, Astros 1

Shea Langeliers homered for the second consecutive game and a quartet of pitchers paced the Athletics past host Houston to clinch this four-game series for the visitors.

Athletics starter Jacob Lopez and relievers Justin Sterner (3-3), Sean Newcomb and Mason Miller limited the Astros to four hits, including Christian Walker’s double. Newcomb notched four strikeouts over two innings. Teammate Lawrence Butler hit a three-run blast in the ninth off Houston reliever Hector Neris.

The Astros started All-Star right-hander Hunter Brown (9-5), who needed 98 pitches, with only 54 strikes, to complete five innings as he allowed one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.