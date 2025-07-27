Major League Baseball Glance
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 63 42 .600 —
NY Yankees 56 48 .538 6.5
Boston 56 50 .528 7.5
Tampa Bay 53 52 .505 10
Baltimore 46 58 .442 16.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 60 46 .577 —
Cleveland 52 52 .500 7
Kansas City 51 54 .486 8.5
Minnesota 50 54 .481 9
ChicagoWS 38 67 .362 21.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 60 45 .571 —
Seattle 56 49 .533 4
Texas 55 50 .524 5
LA Angels 50 55 .476 10
Athletics 45 62 .421 16
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
NY Mets 61 44 .581 —
Philadelphia 60 44 .577 .5
Miami 50 53 .485 10
Atlanta 44 59 .427 16
Washington 42 62 .404 18.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Milwaukee 61 43 .587 —
Chicago Cubs 61 43 .587 —
Cincinnati 55 50 .524 6.5
St. Louis 54 52 .509 8
Pittsburgh 43 62 .410 18.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 61 44 .581 —
San Diego 56 49 .533 5
San Francisco 54 51 .514 7
Arizona 51 54 .486 10
Colorado 27 77 .260 33.5
Friday, July 25
Miami 5, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 1, Pittsburgh 0, 11 innings
Colorado 6, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 12, New York Yankees 5
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Boston 2
Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 6, Detroit 2
St. Louis 3, San Diego 0
Chicago White Sox 12, Chicago Cubs 5
Texas 8, Atlanta 3
Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.
Athletics 15, Houston 3
Minnesota 1, Washington 0
Los Angeles Angels 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
New York Mets 8, San Francisco 1
Saturday, July 26
Philadelphia 9, New York Yankees 4
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4
Toronto 6, Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0
Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Baltimore 18, Colorado 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Miami 7, Milwaukee 4
Athletics 5, Houston 1
Washington 9, Minnesota 3
Boston 4, Los Angeles Dodgers 2
San Diego 3, St. Louis 1
New York Mets 2, San Francisco 1
Seattle 7, Los Angeles Angels 2
Sunday, July 27
Arizona (Gallen 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 5-8), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 7-5), 12:35 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (May 6-6) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at New York Yankees (Rodon 10-7), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-8), 12:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-10), 12:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (undecided) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 2-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Perez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 1-2) at Houston (Gordon 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-5) at Minnesota (undecided), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (undecided) at St. Louis (McGreevy 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 4-6) at Texas (Lieter 6-6), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at Los Angeles Angels (Hendericks 5-7), 3:07 p.m.
New York Mets (Senga 7-3) at San Francisco (undecided), 6:10 p.m.
Monday, July 28
Toronto (Bassitt 11-4) at Baltimore (Eflin 6-5), 5:35 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 5:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blalock 1-2) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5) at New York Yankees (Schlittler 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (undecided) at Kansas City (Hill 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 1-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-3) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sanchez 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-8), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-7), 6:45 p.m.
Washington (Lord 2-5) at Houston (Valdez 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 10-2) at Los Angeles Angels (undecided), 8:38 p.m.
New York Mets (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Cease 3-10), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at San Francisco (undecided), 8:45 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Athletics (Sears 7-8), 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday, July 29
1st Game: Toronto (Lauer 6-2) at Baltimore (Morton 6-8), 11:35 a.m.
2nd Game: Toronto (undecided) at Baltimore (undecided), 5:35 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 10-6) at Detroit (Olson 4-4), 5:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gordon 2-2) at Cleveland (Allen 6-9), 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Boyle 1-0) at New York Yankees (Fried 11-4), 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Glasnow 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-8) at Kansas City (Lugo 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Giolito 6-2) at Minnesota (Paddack 3-9), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 3-9) at Milwaukee (Priester 9-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 8-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 4-7), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at St. Louis (Gray 10-4), 6:45 p.m.
Washington (Soroka 3-8) at Houston (undecided), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Corbin 6-5) at Los Angeles Angels (Kikuchi 4-7), 8:38 p.m.
New York Mets (Manaea 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 7-5) at San Francisco (Verlander 1-8), 8:45 p.m.
Seattle (Evans 4-3) at Athletics (Severino 4-11), 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 30
Toronto at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
New York Mets at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 31
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.