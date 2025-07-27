Kitayama parlays red-hot weekend into 3M Open victory

Kurt Kitayama won the 3M Open on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory. (Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Kurt Kitayama wasn’t sure he would qualify for the final two rounds of the 3M Open. It turned out to be a weekend to remember.

Kitayama shot 6-under-par 65 and held on to win the 3M Open by one stroke Sunday in Blaine, Minnesota, for his second PGA Tour victory.

“I feel like the game has been trending, and for it finally to kind of pay off now has been awesome,” Kitayama said.

Kitayama finished at 23-under 261 at TPC Twin Cities for a one-stroke decision on Sam Stevens, who posted 66 on Sunday. Kitayama made a total of 20 birdies in the two weekend rounds.

Prior to that, he wasn’t certain he would make the cut in this tournament.

“On Friday, I was fighting my swing trying to find something,” Kitayama said. “Went to the range, trying to find something.”







He definitely discovered what was needed.

Kitayama, who tied a course and tournament record with a third-round 60 on Saturday, pretty much rode that wave of momentum. He had birdies on the first three holes Sunday — including a chip-in from the greenside rough on No. 3 — and was 5 under through six holes on the way to a 29 on the front nine.

But after a bogey on No. 11, his lead was just two on England’s Matt Wallace, who had already completed his round. Kitayama rebounded with birdies on two of the next three holes.