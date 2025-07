Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Francine Miller passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 80. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 27th at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations. Graveside service will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 PM.