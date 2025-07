Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

A memorial visitation for Bobby Lee Wollard, 85, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home – Hospitality Room. Bobby was born July 25, 1939, in McGregor and passed away July 19, 2025, in Tyler.