Published 1:00 am Sunday, July 27, 2025

Funeral services for Mr. Alfonzo Ross, 84, are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at Deliverance Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill- Trammell Cemetery under direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held Monday 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.