Tyler Kennel Club holds dog obedience trials this weekend
Published 5:30 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
Handler Sheryll Barker and a Collie named Theodore demonstrate his obedience training during the Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Exhibit Building. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Handler Joy Hutchison of Springtown and a German Shepherd named Reiki demonstrate his obedience training during the Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Exhibit Building. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Handler Joy Hutchison of Springtown and a German Shepherd named Reiki demonstrate his obedience training during the Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Exhibit Building. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Handlers and their dogs demonstrate their obedience training during the Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Exhibit Building. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Handler Joy Hutchison of Springtown and a German Shepherd named Reiki demonstrate his obedience training during the Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Exhibit Building. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Handlers and their dogs demonstrate their obedience training during the Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Exhibit Building. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Handlers and their dogs demonstrate their obedience training during the Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Exhibit Building. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials are going on this weekend in Longview.
The event was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission is free.
About Les Hassell
Les Hassell
Photojournalist
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied Photography and Fine Art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
More by Les