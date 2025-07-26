Tyler Kennel Club holds dog obedience trials this weekend

Published 5:30 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

By Les Hassell

Handler Sheryll Barker and a Collie named Theodore demonstrate his obedience training during the Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Longview Exhibit Building. Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

Tyler Kennel Club Dog Obedience Trials are going on this weekend in Longview.

The event was held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Admission is free.



