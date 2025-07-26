Tee Time: 55th M&P Group Texas State Open set for The Cascades

The Cascades Golf & Country Club will be hosting the 55th M&P Group Texas State Open for the eighth consecutive year and for the 14th time overall. Shown here is hole No. 1. (NTPGA)

TYLER — The 55th M&P Group Texas State Open, presented by Joyce Crane, is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 29 and continue through Friday, Aug. 1.

The Cascades Golf & Country Club will be hosting the event for the eighth consecutive year and for the 14th time overall.

Tanner Napier, of Paris, is back to defend his title.

Napier won the 54th M&P Group Texas State Open on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff against 2019 champion Kyle Pritchard of Castroville. Pritchard is also scheduled to play this year.

Spencer Dillard, PGA assistant professional at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas, claimed the PGA Professional Division. He is not scheduled to compete this year.

Jack Burke, Orange, of Texas State University in San Marcos secured Low Amateur honors last year. Burke is competing as a professional this season.







Former champions scheduled to compete, along with Napier and Pritchard, include: Anthony Broussard of Plano (2014), Nathan Tyler of Mesquite (2012) and Mark Walker of Celina (2004).

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, the top CBS analyst for the NFL, is competing in the Texas State Open for the ninth time. Romo recently finished eighth in the American Century Golf Championship held in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Area golfers set to take part include: amateur Mason Aldredge of Lindale, Blake Elliott of Bullard, Seth Murphy of Flint, Tanner Napier of Paris, Trevor Norby of Sulphur Springs and BJ Waters of Tyler.

The 72-hole stroke play Tyler event will consist of 156 professionals and amateurs competing for a $200,000 projected purse. The field will play 36 holes before a cut is made to the low 55 scores and ties. The champion is projected to take home $40,000. Amateurs who make the 36-hole cut will be awarded gift certificates. In addition to the Overall Champion, the Low PGA Professional and Low Amateur will be awarded a trophy.

Golfers are slated to begin on holes 1 and 10 at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The afternoon wave is set to start at 12:30 p.m. The course is par 70 and 6,882 yards.

Sponsors include: Holiday Inn, Juicys and Patterson Tyler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Unless otherwise exempt, professionals and amateurs attempted to qualify at 16 different sites throughout Texas and surrounding states during the months of June and July.

Some previous winners of the TSO are Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Jeff Maggert and Homero Blancas.

There will be no spectator carts available for the event. Please note The Cascades has several holes that are located near the clubhouse, (holes 1, 3, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14 and 18) which are easily accessible by foot. For those seeking autographs, please wait until after the golfers’ round.

Fans are invited to attend with parking near Mewbourne Field on the All Saints Episcopal School campus. Shuttles are scheduled for fans.

The tournament is conducted by the Northern Texas PGA and is presented by Joyce Crane. The charitable partner is Northern Texas Section Foundation.