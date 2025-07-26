Smith County jailer arrested after accepting $50 to bring vape pen into jail
Published 5:35 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
A Smith County jailer was arrested after bringing a tobacco vape pen following payment from an inmate, documents show.
Ryan Davis, 37, was charged with having a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility last week. He was given a $25,000 bond on July 18 and released the same day.
According to an arrest affidavit, he was found with a black and purple Geek Bar Pulse X raspberry jam in his front pants pocket when an investigator looked into reports of a detention officer bringing prohibited items into the jail.