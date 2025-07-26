Padraig Harrington leads ISPS Handa Senior British Open by two shots

Padraig Harrington carded his second consecutive 5-under 65 on Saturday and holds a two-shot lead over Justin Leonard after three rounds of the ISPS Handa Senior Open at Berkshire, England.

Harrington is at 13-under 197 entering the final round at Sunningdale Golf Course. Leonard also shot his second straight 65 on Saturday.

Thomas Bjorn, of Denmark, shot a 67 and is in third place at 10-under 200.

Harrington, of Ireland, had six birdies and one bogey on Saturday but wasn’t overly enamored of his play.

“I still wasn’t comfortable,” he told Sky Sports after Saturday’s round. “I don’t think I rode my luck as much today. I certainly didn’t play much better than yesterday. Maybe a bit more cautious today.

“I don’t feel very good about how I’m hitting the ball. I’m trying to get away from that and not worry about that because clearly I’m scoring well. Better off shooting 13-under par and not feeling so good about it than thinking you’re swinging it great and being level par.”







Harrington is looking for his third senior major title. He won the 2022 and 2025 U.S. Senior Open events, with the latter win coming last month.

Leonard had seven birdies and two bogeys on Saturday and is looking for his second win of the season. He prevailed at the Chubb Classic in February.

“Guys love to win, as I do, so putting a lot of work in,” Leonard said in a video interview after the round.

Bjorn had six birdies and three bogeys during his round on Saturday.

Clark Dennis fired a blistering 64 to move up 21 spots into a tie for fourth at 8 under. Kevin Sutherland (66), Australia’s Greg Chalmers (66) and New Zealand’s Steven Alker (66) also are part of that tie.

Dennis had seven birdies and one bogey on Saturday.

South Africa’s Ernie Els (69) and Australia’s Scott Hend (64) are tied for eighth at 203. Hend moved up 28 spots with his stellar round.