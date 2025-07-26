NWBA Glance

Published 12:09 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

By Phil Hicks

WNBA GLANCE

Eastern Division

W L PCT GB

New York 17 6 .739 —

Atlanta 14 10 .583 3.5

Indiana 13 12 .520 5



Washington 11 12 .478 6

Chicago 7 17 .292 10.5

Connecticut 3 20 .130 14

Western Division

W L PCT GB

Minnesota 22 4 .846 —

Phoenix 15 9 .625 6

Seattle 15 10 .600 6.5

Las Vegas 12 13 .480 9.5

Golden State 11 12 .478 9.5

Los Angeles 10 14 .417 11

Dallas 7 18 .280 14.5

Tuesday, July 22

Los Angeles 93, Washington 86

New York 98, Indiana 84

Minnesota 91, Chicago 68

Las Vegas 87, Atlanta 72

Dallas 87, Seattle 63

Wednesday, July 23

Atlanta 90, Phoenix 79

Thursday, July 24

Los Angeles 101, Connecticut 86

Indiana 80, Las Vegas 70

Seattle 95, Chicago 57

Friday, July 25

New York 89, Phoenix 76

Minnesota 109, Las Vegas 78

Golden State 86, Dallas 76

Saturday, July 26

Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

Golden State at Connecticut, noon

Indiana at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 28

Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.

