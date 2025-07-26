NWBA Glance
Published 12:09 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
WNBA GLANCE
Eastern Division
W L PCT GB
New York 17 6 .739 —
Atlanta 14 10 .583 3.5
Indiana 13 12 .520 5
Washington 11 12 .478 6
Chicago 7 17 .292 10.5
Connecticut 3 20 .130 14
Western Division
W L PCT GB
Minnesota 22 4 .846 —
Phoenix 15 9 .625 6
Seattle 15 10 .600 6.5
Las Vegas 12 13 .480 9.5
Golden State 11 12 .478 9.5
Los Angeles 10 14 .417 11
Dallas 7 18 .280 14.5
Tuesday, July 22
Los Angeles 93, Washington 86
New York 98, Indiana 84
Minnesota 91, Chicago 68
Las Vegas 87, Atlanta 72
Dallas 87, Seattle 63
Wednesday, July 23
Atlanta 90, Phoenix 79
Thursday, July 24
Los Angeles 101, Connecticut 86
Indiana 80, Las Vegas 70
Seattle 95, Chicago 57
Friday, July 25
New York 89, Phoenix 76
Minnesota 109, Las Vegas 78
Golden State 86, Dallas 76
Saturday, July 26
Los Angeles at New York, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 27
Golden State at Connecticut, noon
Indiana at Chicago, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Monday, July 28
Seattle at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 7 p.m.