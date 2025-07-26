MLB Glance
Published 2:35 am Saturday, July 26, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 62 42 .596 —
NY Yankees 56 47 .544 5.5
Boston 55 50 .524 7.5
Tampa Bay 53 51 .510 9
Baltimore 45 58 .437 16.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 60 45 .577 —
Cleveland 51 51 .500 7.5
Kansas City 50 53 .485 9
Minnesota 50 53 .485 9
ChicagoWS 38 66 .365 21.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 60 44 .577 —
Seattle 55 49 .529 5
Texas 54 50 .519 6
LA Angels 50 54 .481 10
Athletics 44 62 .415 17
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
NY Mets 60 44 .577 —
Philadelphia 59 44 .573 .5
Miami 49 53 .480 10
Atlanta 44 58 .431 15
Washington 41 62 .398 18.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Milwaukee 61 42 .592 —
Chicago Cubs 60 43 .583 1
Cincinnati 54 50 .519 7.5
St. Louis 54 51 .514 8
Pittsburgh 42 62 .404 19.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 61 43 .587 —
San Diego 55 49 .529 6
San Francisco 54 50 .519 7
Arizona 51 53 .490 10
Colorado 27 76 .262 33.5
Thursday, July 24
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 3
Toronto 11, Detroit 4
St. Louis 9, San Diego 7
Athletics 5, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Los Angeles Angels 2
Friday, July 25
Miami 5, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 1, Pittsburgh 0, 11 innings
Colorado 6, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 12, New York Yankees 5
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Boston 2
Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 6, Detroit 2
St. Louis 3, San Diego 0
Chicago White Sox 12, Chicago Cubs 5
Texas 8, Atlanta 3
Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.
Athletics 15, Houston 3
Minnesota 1, Washington 0
Los Angeles Angels 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
New York Mets 8, San Francisco 1
Saturday, July 26
Philadelphia (Suarez 7-4) at New York Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 5:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-9), 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 4-9) at Texas (Rocker 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-13) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Junk 4-2) at Milwaukee (Quintana 7-3), 6:10 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 3-6) at Houston (Brown 9-4), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 6-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Boston (Crochet 11-4), 6:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 6-9) at Kansas City (Bubic 8-6), 6:15 p.m.
San Diego (Vasquez 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-7), 6:15 p.m.
New York Mets (Peterson 6-4) at San Francisco (Ray 9-4), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-5) at Los Angeles Angels (Anderson 2-6), 8:38 p.m.
Sunday, July 27
Arizona (Gallen 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 5-8), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 7-5), 12:35 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (May 6-6) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at New York Yankees (Rodon 10-7), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-8), 12:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-10), 12:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (undecided) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 2-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Perez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 1-2) at Houston (Gordon 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 7-5) at Minnesota (undecided), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (undecided) at St. Louis (McGreevy 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 4-6) at Texas (Lieter 6-6), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at Los Angeles Angels (Hendericks 5-7), 3:07 p.m.
New York Mets (Senga 7-3) at San Francisco (undecided), 6:10 p.m.
Monday, July 28
Toronto at Baltimore, 5:35 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.
New York Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday, July 29
1st Game: Toronto at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.
2nd Game: Toronto at Baltimore, 5:35 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.
New York Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.