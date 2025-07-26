MLB Glance

Published 2:35 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

By Phil Hicks

American League

East Division

W L PCT GB

Toronto 62 42 .596 —

NY Yankees 56 47 .544 5.5

Boston 55 50 .524 7.5



Tampa Bay 53 51 .510 9

Baltimore 45 58 .437 16.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Detroit 60 45 .577 —

Cleveland 51 51 .500 7.5

Kansas City 50 53 .485 9

Minnesota 50 53 .485 9

ChicagoWS 38 66 .365 21.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

Houston 60 44 .577 —

Seattle 55 49 .529 5

Texas 54 50 .519 6

LA Angels 50 54 .481 10

Athletics 44 62 .415 17

National League

East Division

W L PCT GB

NY Mets 60 44 .577 —

Philadelphia 59 44 .573 .5

Miami 49 53 .480 10

Atlanta 44 58 .431 15

Washington 41 62 .398 18.5

Central Division

W L PCT GB

Milwaukee 61 42 .592 —

Chicago Cubs 60 43 .583 1

Cincinnati 54 50 .519 7.5

St. Louis 54 51 .514  8

Pittsburgh 42 62 .404 19.5

West Division

W L PCT GB

LA Dodgers 61 43 .587 —

San Diego 55 49 .529 6

San Francisco 54 50 .519 7

Arizona 51 53 .490 10

Colorado 27 76 .262 33.5

Thursday, July 24

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 3

Toronto 11, Detroit 4

St. Louis 9, San Diego 7

Athletics 5, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Los Angeles Angels 2

Friday, July 25

Miami 5, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 1, Pittsburgh 0, 11 innings

Colorado 6, Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 12, New York Yankees 5

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Boston 2

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 6, Detroit 2

St. Louis 3, San Diego 0

Chicago White Sox 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Texas 8, Atlanta 3

Cleveland at Kansas City, ppd.

Athletics 15, Houston 3

Minnesota 1, Washington 0

Los Angeles Angels 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

New York Mets 8, San Francisco 1

Saturday, July 26

Philadelphia (Suarez 7-4) at New York Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 5:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-9), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 4-9) at Texas (Rocker 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-13) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Junk 4-2) at Milwaukee (Quintana 7-3), 6:10 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 3-6) at Houston (Brown 9-4), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 6-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Boston (Crochet 11-4), 6:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 6-9) at Kansas City (Bubic 8-6), 6:15 p.m.

San Diego (Vasquez 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-7), 6:15 p.m.

New York Mets (Peterson 6-4) at San Francisco (Ray 9-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-5) at Los Angeles Angels (Anderson 2-6), 8:38 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

Arizona (Gallen 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 5-8), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-4) at Baltimore (Sugano 7-5), 12:35 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers (May 6-6) at Boston (Buehler 6-6), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-3) at New York Yankees (Rodon 10-7), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 8-6) at Cincinnati (Singer 7-8), 12:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 1-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 5-10), 12:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (undecided) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-8), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 2-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Perez 3-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 1-2) at Houston (Gordon 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 7-5) at Minnesota (undecided), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (undecided) at St. Louis (McGreevy 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 4-6) at Texas (Lieter 6-6), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-3) at Los Angeles Angels (Hendericks 5-7), 3:07 p.m.

New York Mets (Senga 7-3) at San Francisco (undecided), 6:10 p.m.

Monday, July 28

Toronto at Baltimore, 5:35 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29

1st Game: Toronto at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.

2nd Game: Toronto at Baltimore, 5:35 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

