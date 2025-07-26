Joaquin Niemann running away from field in UK

Joaquin Niemann of Chile has opened up a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round at LIV Golf United Kingdom.

The Torque GC captain moved to 14-under par with an 8-under 65 on Saturday at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England. He racked up nine birdies with a lone bogey at the par-4 15th hole.

Bubba Watson is in solo second at 8-under after a second-round 68. England’s Paul Casey (68), Caleb Surratt (68) and Poland’s Adrian Meronk (70) are tied for third at 7-under.

Niemann, already a four-time winner on the LIV Golf tour this season, is looking to add his to his titles at Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City and Virginia.

“I had a great time. I made a lot of putts,” Niemann said. “I was laughing at it sometimes because I’m not used to seeing so many of those going in, and it’s kind of cool to see that.

“Other than that, I hit some good shots. Everything felt pretty much under control, off the tee, irons, putting. Yeah, just pretty happy the way I’ve been going through the last two days.”







Niemann had five birdies on the front nine, including three in a row at Nos. 1-3.