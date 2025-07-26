Cowboys training camp: George Pickens, rookie defender drawing early attention

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens (left) and CeeDee Lamb (right) tried out their new touchdown dance following Lamb's big catch during a training camp practice in Oxnard, Calif., on July 23, 2025.

OXNARD, Calif. — The first three practices of Dallas Cowboys training camp are in the books, as the team takes an off day on Friday with one final unpadded practice on Saturday and the first of 12 padded practices on Sunday.

While the lack of physicality allowed by not wearing pads in the beginning of camp doesn’t allow for a full evaluation, there have still been some early standouts in the first week in Southern California.

Here are the things to know from Cowboys training camp through the first week.

George Pickens in stride

The shiny new toy of the Cowboys offense, wide receiver George Pickens, has only been around the team for less than three months, but there hasn’t been much disconnect so far in getting him assimilated in the offense.

On his first target of training camp on Tuesday, he wasn’t on the same page as quarterback Dak Prescott when he kept running on what Prescott thought was a curl route. Since then, each target for Pickens has found his hands.







“It’s about making sure he feels comfortable in the system,” Prescott said. “When you’re an elite player like him that can create separation, it makes that whole deal easier.”

Pickens did take a shot from cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. after a catch along the sideline that briefly took the air out of the outdoor venue in Oxnard. After being tended to by the training staff, Pickens returned to the field as a full participant on Thursday after what was ruled a simple calf cramp.

Rookie standout working with first-team

It was expected that first-round pick Tyler Booker would begin his work at training camp working with the first-team unit at right guard, and that’s been the case so far. That’s no surprise.

Maybe not a surprise, but an eye-opening development in the rookie class has been second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku not only getting a healthy amount of work with the first-team unit through three days, but finding a lot of success in penetrating the backfield.

“He jumped off the field,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “The timing of his footwork for a rookie is dynamic. His pass rush adjustments and how he can react off our guys, whether it’s using an outside hand or an inside hand punch, is impressive. We’re seeing what we loved about him on film.”

Ezeiruaku is a part of a large handful of talented defensive ends competing for playing time in training camp. Along with veteran free agent addition Dante Fowler Jr., returning Sam Williams from injury and the presence of Payton Turner, Marshawn Kneeland and others, the competition remains high for a starting role on the opposite side of the line of scrimmage as Micah Parsons.

Early look at Schottenheimer’s offense

It’s only been three days, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s offensive playbook is beginning to unfold ever so slightly on the practice fields in Oxnard.

Among the noticable changes from the Mike McCarthy era is a heavy uptick in pre-snap motion, something that has been on heavy display so far.

“I don’t like to play static,” Schottenheimer said. “I think being static on offense makes it easier for the defense. If we just line up in a certain formation and just let them see things, it’s easier for them to make certain calls…When you shift or change motion, it helps disguise [the formation] a little bit. Your motions make them adjust on the run.”

Along with more work under center for Prescott in what Schottenheimer has said has his quarterback thinking back to his college days at Mississippi State, the new Cowboys’ play-caller also said that pistol and wildcat formations will be coming to the offense. Under Mike McCarthy, those two formations were used on ultra-rare occasions, mostly in goal line situations.

Energy remains high

One thing that stood out the most from the team’s OTA and minicamp availability was the uptick in energy in practice settings as opposed to the previous regime. With music playing for the duration of practice, coaches going up to each player during stretch lines and every player running to the ball for the duration of any given play, it’s clear that Schottenheimer’s message of increased energy has resonated with the team.

“We ask them to run around a lot, move around a lot,” Schottenheimer said. “They got to give us what we want in terms of effort and all of that. Some of the practices might be a little bit shorter, but we’re trying to get the numbers up a little bit higher…I think these guys like the format.”

The energy has maybe been a notch too high at times, as each day has seen a scuffle or fight between multiple players. On Wednesday, a dustup with tight end Tyler Neville and safety Markquese Bell saw cornerback Troy Pride Jr. take an inadvertent punch to the neck that needed attention from the training staff.

“I feel like it’s the anticipation,” said wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who had his own scuffle with cornerback Kemon Hall on Thursday. “A lot of guys are antsy to get the pads on. We got to learn how to practice, but the energy is going to be up.”

Eberflus emphasis on takeaways

On each day of practice, the Cowboys’ defense has forced at least one fumble and recorded at least one interception. It’s a direct emphasis that has come down from new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

“I get excited,” Schottenheimer said, despite it coming at the expense of his offense. “I’ll put it out there right now. You guys know I don’t like making bold predictions, but I think we’re going to be one of the top takeaway teams on defense. Matt Eberflus does an incredible job.”

Cornerback Kaiir Elam, who played well in the offseason program, has recorded an interception along with safety Malik Hooker, undrafted defensive back Zion Childress and defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

