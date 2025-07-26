2 arrested in possible stolen lottery ticket scheme in Tyler

Published 5:40 am Saturday, July 26, 2025

By Jude Ratcliff, CBS19

A customer is handed a Powerball ticket in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017.  (AP File Photo/Nati Harnik)

Two people were arrested in Tyler for cashing lottery tickets that police believe to have been stolen.

Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said a call came in at 11:30 a.m. on Friday from the state lottery office. The caller reported two subjects attempting to cash possibly stolen lottery tickets.

Police detained one suspect without issue, while the other attempted to flee. He was captured by law enforcement.

Read more from our news partners at CBS19.



