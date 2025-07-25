Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

William Joseph Burke Sr., a one-of-a-kind, passed away Sunday morning, July 13, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his two beloved wives, Georgianna Hazlett and Anne Atwill Burke. Survivors are his children, William Joseph Burke, Jr. and Kathryn Ann Azbell; grandchildren, Cloie Georgianna Jamieson (Bryan Jamieson), Cooper Everet Azbell, and Kathryn Claire Azbell; and great-grandchildren, Kennedy Rose, Kimber Rhode and Knox Edward Jamieson. He is also survived by loving family in Elmira, New York, and the surrounding areas.

Born and raised in Elmira, William proudly served in the U.S. Army as a tank commanding officer in the 85th Infantry. He was a dedicated member of the Teamsters Union and drove earth movers, dozers and dump trucks. He relocated to Texas where he worked for the City of Tyler and later retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

William lived life full-throttle. He had a passion for guns, knives, hunting, boating, cars, and dirt bike riding—earning trophies in hill climbing competitions. He was a rambunctious character with a big personality, making him a memorable presence wherever he went.

William will be deeply missed, but his stories and his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and all who knew him.

Rough, tough, full of stuff, and hard to bluff — we love you. Graveside Services are 10 am Tuesday, July 29th at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.