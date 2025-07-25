Tyler-area schools prepare for stricter state-mandated cell phone rules

The new Apple Watch is modeled during a media event in Cupertino, Calif. Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted the wearable gadget will be as game-changing as Apple’s revolutionary iPhones and iPads, which have become indispensable accessories for millions around the globe. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Starting this fall, students in East Texas will have to keep their cell phones out of sight and out of mind due to a new state law aimed at reducing distractions and protecting student privacy.

House Bill 1481, signed into law earlier this year, requires all public school districts to restrict student access to personal communication devices during the instructional day. That includes cell phones, smart watches, earbuds, tablets, and even pagers — anything capable of texting, calling, or connecting to the internet.

Beginning with the 2025-26 school year, students must either leave their devices at home or keep them completely powered off and stored out of sight while on campus. The law applies to all grade levels and extends across the entire school day, including lunch and passing periods. The bill provides exceptions for students with documented medical needs or special education accommodations.

To comply with House Bill 1481, East Texas school districts are reinforcing policies that limit student device use throughout the instructional day. While not every district has publicly released its fully updated guidelines, those that have — including Arp, Tyler, and Chapel Hill — are aligning closely with the law’s intent: keeping personal devices powered off and put away during school hours.

Arp ISD

Arp ISD says students can bring devices, but they must be “out of sight and out of mind.” Under the district’s new policy, cell phones and other personal communication devices must be turned off and securely a zipped compartment of a backpack before entering the school building. Once school begins, students will not be allowed to access or use their devices at any time, not even during breakfast, passing periods, or lunch.

The only exceptions will be for students whose Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) or 504 plans specifically call for device access, or for those with a physician’s note documenting a medical necessity. Use of school-issued devices for instructional purposes is still allowed.







The new policy takes effect on the first day of school, Thursday, Aug. 14. Arp ISD officials say additional details will be shared in the student handbook and during back-to-school events like “Meet the Teacher Night” on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

“We appreciate your support in helping foster a more focused, safe, and respectful learning environment for all students,” the district stated in its announcement.

To read more about Arp ISD’s cell phone policy, visit their website: www.arpisd.org.

Bullard ISD

Bullard ISD is currently reviewing the current district policies to meet these new requirements and will share details with staff and families when finalized.

Chapel Hill ISD

Chapel Hill ISD says the law won’t require major changes to its current practices.

“The primary change is that students will no longer be allowed to use their phones during the lunch hour, ensuring consistency with the new law across the entire school day,” the district said.

Lindale ISD

Lindale ISD said, in a post on their Facebook page, that students will be required to keep electronic devices turned off and stored away, noting personal communication devices will still be allowed on school buses and after the last bell of the day. More information will be released in the new student codes and handbooks in August.

Troup ISD

Troup ISD has acknowledged the new law and plans to update its campus policies once the Texas Education Agency (TEA) releases official implementation requirements. In a recent statement, the district said it wanted to give families an early heads up so they can begin preparing for the changes expected for the upcoming school year.

“We will provide additional information on the new cell phone (communication devices) law as it becomes available,” the district said.

Tyler ISD

Tyler ISD will also implement a new cell phone and electronics policy in accordance with HB1481. The rule will apply to all students, from pre-K through 12th grade.

Phones, smartwatches, earbuds, and similar devices must remain off and stored away throughout the school day, no exceptions during passing periods or lunch. The district has provided additional guidance on its website, including consequences for violations and procedures for retrieving confiscated devices. To view those guidelines, visit www.tylerisd.org/page/phone-free.

Winona ISD

New Winona ISD Superintendent Justin Cowart said information about the district’s new policy will be made public on Aug. 1.

“We have discussed the new law with our admin team,” he said. “We will make a decision and create a policy that reflects our plan at our upcoming leadership retreat.”