Shirley Marie Brown

Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Funeral services for Mrs. are scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025, 11:00 am at St. James CME Church with Rev. Brian Lightner officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.

Shirley Marie Williams Brown was born August 21, 1940, to the parents of the late Oren Alfred Williams, Sr. and the late Dorothy Love Wilson Williams in Palestine, Texas; the 1st of 10 children.

Shirley graduated from A. M. Story High School in Palestine and following graduation attended Sweatt Beauty College where she attained her license as a beautician and successfully practiced for many years, later working for R.L. Davis, Brookshire’s Warehouse, and was a licensed security guard.

Shirley devoted many hours volunteering for PATH (People Attempting to Help) and Old School Cruizers Car Club benefit for March of Dimes. Additionally, she formed many friendships over the years in painting and quilting classes at the Senior Citizens Center and Tyler Public Library. Shirley took pride in her excellent quilting skills, sewing, baking, canning, and gardening.

Shirley came to faith in God at an early age and after moving to Tyler, Texas united with St. James C.M.E. Church, giving full commitment in numerous capacities, including Senior Singles Ministry, Women’s Missionary Society, and Vacation Bible School.

She united in holy matrimony with Willie Brown on February 25, 1961, and two sons were born to this union.

Shirley quietly departed this life on July 19, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years; granddaughter, Tyteanna Brown; and two brothers, Ardre Dell and Paul Lorenza Williams.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Gerald Brown (Angela) and Tracy Brown of Tyler, TX; four sisters, Elaine Collins of Houston, TX, Debra Owens of Dallas, TX, LaNetia Madison of Palestine, TX, and Dr. Sandra Owens of Tyler, TX; three brothers, Charles (Virgie) Williams of Tyler, TX, Elder Harold (Minister Rachel) Williams of Augusta, GA, and Oren Williams, Jr. of High Point, NC; one uncle, Winston Wilson of Palestine, TX; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, and multiple nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her.