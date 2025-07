Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Services for Mr. Ovester Summers are scheduled for Saturday, July 26, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Seminary Heights Church of Christ 1208 Arnold St. Jacksonville, Texas. Public visitation is scheduled on Friday, July 25, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville 431 N. Main St. Jacksonville, Texas.