Nick Kurtz ties record with 4 HRs as A’s pound Astros

Rookie Nick Kurtz tied major league records with four home runs and 19 total bases to pace the visiting Athletics to a 15-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday.

Kurtz, who was 6-for-6 in the game after going 3-for-5 with two doubles in the Athletics’ series-opening win on Thursday, extended his lead among all rookies in homers by clubbing his 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd dingers en route to producing eight RBIs and six runs scored. Kurtz also leads all rookies in RBIs (59) and extra-base hits (43), and recorded the 20th four-homer game in history, the first by a rookie.

Serving as the designated hitter, Kurtz went 3-for-3 against Astros rookie Ryan Gusto (6-4). He singled and scored in the top of the first inning when Tyler Soderstrom roped a two-run, two-out double to left field. Rookie Jacob Wilson added an RBI single that plated Soderstrom and capped the three-run frame.

With two outs in the second, Kurtz drilled an 0-1 curveball 384 feet on a line to left that drove in Max Schuemann and extended the lead to 5-0. After Soderstrom popped his 19th home run with one out in the third for a 6-0 lead, Kurtz chased Gusto with an RBI double in the fourth that plated Carlos Cortes.

Gusto allowed a career-worst eight runs on eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.

Kurtz wasn’t finished. He homered off Astros reliever Nick Hernandez in the sixth and blasted a first-pitch fastball off Astros reliever Kaleb Ort 414 feet to right for an 11-2 lead in the eighth. With his fourth homer, a three-run shot to left in the ninth off Cooper Hummel, a position player, Kurtz matched Shawn Green for the most total bases in a game. Green accomplished the feat for the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 23, 2002 in Milwaukee.







Shea Langeliers clubbed his 15th home run off Hernandez in the fourth. Langeliers had three hits and Soderstrom two and combined for five RBIs and four runs.

Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs (9-7) benefitted from the run support. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings. Zack Short socked a two-run homer off Springs in the fifth that plated Chas McCormick and cut the deficit to 9-2.