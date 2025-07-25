Nathan Eovaldi continues to dominate as Rangers cruise past Braves
Published 11:20 pm Friday, July 25, 2025
ARLINGTON — Jonah Heim homered and Sam Haggerty had an RBI double and scored a run to back a solid start by Nathan Eovaldi as the Texas Rangers stayed hot with an 8-3 win over the sputtering Atlanta Braves on Friday in the first of a three-game series.
The Rangers won their fourth straight game and 12th in their past 15 outings while Atlanta dropped its third consecutive contest. Texas, led by Haggerty’s two hits, outhit the Braves 8-6.
Eovaldi (8-2), returning to the mound after missing his last scheduled start because of a stiff back, gave up three hits in five scoreless innings while walking four and striking out seven. It was the seventh start this season in which Eovaldi did not allow a run.
Joey Wentz (2-2), making just his second start since 2023, allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over 4 1/3 innings.
The Rangers got on the board in their first at bat. Haggerty — who was reinstated from the injured list just prior to the game — led off with a single, went to third on a stolen base and a throwing error on the steal and trotted home on a sacrifice fly by Marcus Semien.
Texas added to the lead with Heim’s two-out solo home run in the second.
In the fourth, Semien walked to begin the inning and stole second. He raced home on a double to left field by Wyatt Langford to push the Rangers’ advantage to 3-0.
Haggerty’s double in the fifth off Atlanta reliever Aaron Bummer plated Michael Helman, who had singled, and expanded Texas’ lead.
The Braves finally responded as Micheal Harris II homered off Texas’ reliever Jacob Latz to lead off the seventh inning.
Texas put away the game in the eighth with plenty of help from the Braves.
After singles by Adolis Garcia and Josh Jung and a walk from to Langford, reliever Rafael Montero issued a bases-loaded walk to Heim to score a run. Hunter Stratton relieved for Atlanta and hit Josh Smith with a pitch to score another run, Evan Carter singled to drive in a third run in the frame and Rowdy Tellez added a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1.
Jurickson Profar and Matt Olson had a RBIs in the ninth for the Braves but it was far too little, too late.