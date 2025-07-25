Mural unveiling, donor tribute mark night of celebration at Tyler Civic Theatre Center

Supporters and friends of the Tyler Civic Theatre Center gather to celebrate another successful season of live theater and community enrichment. (Contributed Photo)

Phyllis Weiss presents the Phyllis Weiss Scholarship award to Steven Young at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center donor appreciation event. The scholarship honors students excelling both onstage and behind the scenes, supporting the development of emerging theater talent. (Contributed Photo)

The Tyler Civic Theatre Center opened the doors to welcome the community to honor a longtime supporter of the theatre and blessing of the murals, by local articst Dace Kidd. (Contributed Photo)

A representation of the newly unveiled mural at the Tyler Civic Theatre Center donor appreciation event, celebrating the theater’s artistic spirit and community impact. (Contributed Photo)

A celebration of legacy, artistry and generosity took center stage June 16 as the Tyler Civic Theatre Center (TCTC) welcomed supporters and community members to a special donor appreciation event and mural unveiling.

Held inside the lobby of the Braithwaite Theatre, the event honored several longtime supporters of the arts in Tyler whose dedication has helped shape the community playhouse into one of East Texas’s cultural pillars. The evening also marked the official unveiling of new murals, painted by local artist Dace Kidd, commissioned by the Paro family, now adorning the exterior walls of the theatre.

The murals were more than just decorative; they told stories. One features a porcelain masquerade pin — a tribute to longtime volunteer and advocate Joyce Paro. A quiet but powerful presence in the theatre since 1951, Paro has worn many hats: actress, producer, board member, and tireless supporter of children’s theatre. The pin symbolizes Paro “peeking around the curtain,” a nod to her behind-the-scenes influence and presence on stage.

Paro’s four daughters — Renee Paro-Ray, Lynette Paro, Cherie Paro, and Denise Paro-Murphy — commissioned the artwork as a way to honor their mother’s decades of dedication to the organization.

Another tribute during the evening recognized the legacy of the late Billy Earl Hibbs, an insurance entrepreneur who served as board president and oversaw construction of the Braithwaite Theatre. His wife Jeannie, a former model and actress, began performing with the theatre in the 1970s and was active in committee work.

Their son, Billy Hibbs Jr., now leads Heartland Security Insurance Group and manages the Hibbs Family Foundation. The family continues to support TCTC through generous gifts, including the Phyllis Stratton Weiss Scholarship, which recognizes students who demonstrate excellence in both performance and behind-the-scenes production. This year’s recipient is Steven Young, who volunteered many hours on and off the stage at TCTC and Tyler Legacy. He will be attending Texas State University in the fall, majoring in theatre arts.







Also honored was the Roberts family, who established the June Roberts Internship Program in memory of matriarch June Roberts, a South African-born theatre enthusiast who served on the board, acted in multiple productions, and helped launch TCTC’s first newsletter.

The internship provides hands-on summer training to students who assist in the theatre’s S.T.A.R. (Summer Theatre Arts Review) Camps — programs that introduce hundreds of children from preschool to high school each year to the world of theatre.

Two of this year’s interns — Kay Do and Dylan McCann — were introduced during the event. Kay is a student at Tyler Junior College and the president of its speech and drama club. Dylan will attend Baylor University in the fall to study theatrical technical design.

The evening also recognized Robyn Rogers, president of the Robert M. Rogers Foundation, for her continued support of the arts in Tyler. The foundation has contributed to multiple educational and theatrical initiatives, including production support for major musicals, upgrades to theatre lighting, and marketing and outreach efforts. Rogers also helped launch the Ghost Light Campaign — TCTC’s effort to modernize its facilities and technical capabilities.

TCTC has evolved dramatically since its early days as the Tyler Little Theatre in 1927. After performing in borrowed spaces and recovering from mid-century closure during World War II, the organization was reborn in 1949 and opened the nation’s first building designed specifically for in-the-round performances in 1951.

Today, the theatre complex includes the 350-seat Braithwaite Theatre and the Rogers Children’s Theatre, which continues to educate young performers and bring high-quality productions to East Texas audiences, all largely powered by dedicated volunteers and community support.