Major League Baseball Glance
Published 1:13 am Friday, July 25, 2025
American League
East Division
W L PCT GB
Toronto 61 42 .592 —
NY Yankees 56 46 .549 4.5
Boston 55 49 .529 6.5
Tampa Bay 53 50 .515 8
Baltimore 45 57 .441 15.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Detroit 60 44 .577 —
Cleveland 51 51 .500 8
Kansas City 50 53 .485 9.5
Minnesota 49 53 .480 10
ChicagoWS 37 66 .359 22.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
Houston 60 43 .583 —
Seattle 55 48 .534 5
Texas 53 50 .515 7
LA Angels 49 54 .476 11
Athletics 43 62 .410 18
National League
East Division
W L PCT GB
NY Mets 59 44 .573 —
Philadelphia 58 44 .569 .5
Miami 48 53 .475 10
Atlanta 44 57 .436 14
Washington 41 61 .402 17.5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Milwaukee 61 41 .598 —
Chicago Cubs 60 42 .588 1
Cincinnati 53 50 .515 8.5
St. Louis 53 51 .510 9
Pittsburgh 42 61 .408 19.5
West Division
W L PCT GB
LA Dodgers 60 43 .583 —
San Diego 55 48 .534 5
San Francisco 54 49 .524 6
Arizona 50 53 .485 10
Colorado 26 76 .255 33.5
Wednesday, July 23
Cincinnati 5, Washington 0
Miami 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco 9, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 1
New York Mets 6, Los Angeles Angels 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 6, St. Louis 0
Houston 4, Arizona 3
Milwaukee 10, Seattle 2
Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 9, Philadelphia 8 11 innings
Toronto 8, New York Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 11, Tampa Bay 9
Texas 2, Athletics 1
Thursday, July 24
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 3
Toronto 11, Detroit 4
St. Louis 9, San Diego 7
Athletics 5, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Los Angeles Angels 2
Friday, July 25
Miami (Quantrill 3-8) at Milwaukee (Peralta 12-4), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Burrows 1-3), 5:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-10) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-7), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-5) at New York Yankees (Warren 6-5), 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers (Sheeland 1-1) at Boston (Bello 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 8-7) at Cincinnati (Martinez 8-9), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berrios 6-4) at Detroit (Montero 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Pivetta 10-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 6:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Houser 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wentz 2-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 6-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 8-7) at Houston (undecided), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 4-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 8-5) at Los Angeles Angels (Soriano 7-7), 8:38 p.m.
New York Mets (Holmes 8-5) at San Francisco (Webb 9-7), 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, July 26
Philadelphia at New York Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 6:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
New York Mets at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Sunday, July 27
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 3:07 p.m.
New York Mets at San Francisco, 6:10 p.m.