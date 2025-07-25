Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Keitha Franks Jackson, 84, of Azle, Texas, passed away on July 21, 2025, at her home in Azle. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, beginning at 11:00am with the funeral service to follow at 1:00PM, at Mangum Funeral Home Chapel in Center, Texas. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park, 1552 State Hwy 7E, Center, Texas. She was born on June 19, 1941, to the late Harold G. & Oline Franks in Center, TX, where she lived until the family relocated to Clute, TX. She graduated from Brazosport High School in Freeport, TX in 1958, then attended business school and began working in Houston, TX. She met Earnest Ray Jackson, Jr. in 1958, and they married in 1959. She was a full-time Mother and homemaker while her children were in school. She was a tireless supporter of her children’s activities, participating in band boosters and endless fundraisers, as well as chaperoning school-sponsored trips all while managing the home front so that Ray could focus on financially supporting the family. In 1981she returned to the workforce for 20 more years, eventually retiring from The University of Texas Health Center at Tyler in 2001. She is survived by her daughter Diane and son-in-law Paul Twomey, her daughter Lori and son-in-law Timothy Ehmke, her brother Kerry Franks and his wife Pat, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Keitha was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Earnest Ray Jackson, Jr., her parents Harold G. and Oline Franks and her brother Kyle Franks. Pallbearers serving will be Larry Franks, Aaron Dugas, Steve Edison, Colin Franks and Don Bodenhamer. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit ww.mangumfh.net. Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge of arrangements.