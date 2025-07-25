Injuries reported in Lindale rollover crash
Published 9:55 pm Friday, July 25, 2025
LINDALE — Emergency crews on Friday evening responded to a crash on I-20 near Lindale.
Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a black passenger-style vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a stop near mile marker 549. He said Lindale FD reported the driver was awake, but the passenger was unconscious.
Two injuries have been reported at this time.
