Published 1:00 am Friday, July 25, 2025

Funeral Services for Ms. Ida Maris Davis, 81, of Pearland, are scheduled for 1pm on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel. Burial will be in Larissa Cemetery Bullard. Public Viewing will be Friday, July 25, 2025, from 3:30pm to 7pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler.